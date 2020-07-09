Isolated Showers possible as the heat begins to build in.

A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible today as we being to transition to our normal pattern, shower and storm coverage should be a little less compared to the last couple of days. On top of this we will still have very warm temperatures and the humidity so highs will be in the upper 80s but it will feel more like the middle to upper 90s.

Isolated showers will be possible Friday and possible this weekend as we transition back to normal but the heat and humidity becomes a big issue for us. As highs move into the low to middle 90s starting on Friday and into the weekend, any little bit of humidity will make it feel very hot. Heat index values could soar into the triple digits on Friday and then again this weekend as our temperatures really take off. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you will be working outside or have any outdoor activities.