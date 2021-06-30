Isolated showers remain in the forecast with highs staying near normal

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —Staying warm and muggy today with high temperatures near normal for this time of the year. Daytime heating plus humidity will lead us to a few isolated showers and storms this afternoon into the evening. As with any shower we see during the summer, brief periods of heavy rain will be possible. We’ll continue with our summer pattern through the end of the week.

A cold front will move through into the region Friday and stall out by Saturday, we’ll have a chance for scattered showers and storms on both days. Behind this front expect temperatures to dip into the 80s and remain below normal through early next week.

4th of July: The forecast looks a little brighter for the 4th with a mixture of sun and clouds, a stray shower not out of the question but most will stay dry.

Tropics: Watching an area of thunderstorms in the Atlantic that could develop over the next 5 days while tracking west towards the Caribbean. While we typically don’t see development in this region during this time of the year, the potential is certainly there. We’ll continue to watch this area closely over the week.