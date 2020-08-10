Isolated showers today but rain chances will go up by the middle of the week

Today will be a little of the same, some sun in the morning followed by isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Any shower that forms has the potential to produce heavy rain and a brief cool down, for those who don’t get a shower or storm it will remain hot and humid. This pattern will continue into Tuesday and possibly Wednesday and high temperatures will continue to reach the middle 90s.

By Thursday we’ll start to see a change in our forecast, rain chances will go up and temperatures will begin to go down. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday through the first half of the weekend, high temperatures will be at or just a little below average. Recent drought monitor shows some areas entering into an abnormally dry or moderate drought phase so the increased rain chances will be a welcomed sight.

Meteor Shower:

The annual Perseids Meteor Shower will peak over the next few mornings with the best viewing opportunity on August the 12th before dawn. Unfortunately it looks as if weather might make it a little difficult to view any meteors but if we can get a few breaks in the clouds, August 11th-13th head outside to see a spectacular show.