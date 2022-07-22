COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cloudier start to your Friday after the storms moved out overnight with temperatures varying this morning from the low 70s to the upper 70s. More clouds expected through the late morning hours, before we see a few breaks of sun, but overall remaining mostly cloudy throughout the day.

Isolated showers and storms will again fire up with daytime heating; however, a few storms have shown up on radar across east Alabama this morning. Showers and storms linger through the evening, before diminishing with the loss of daytime heating.

Heading into the weekend, expect more sun in the forecast as rainfall chances fall to stray, but still not zero. Only a few of us will see some measurable rainfall over the weekend as temperatures return to near seasonable conditions.

Next week, not much changing in terms of rainfall as we remain in this weather pattern with a few stray afternoon pop up thunderstorms. Temperatures do warm a tad into the mid 90s by the end of the forecast period for next week.