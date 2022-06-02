COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Weather pattern remains largely unchanged with afternoon pop-up thunderstorms likely for your Thursday afternoon with highs again back in the low 90s. A weakening boundary moves into the southeast for Friday helping to keep that chance of storms in the forecast as it stalls out towards our south, but the bigger story is the tropics.

June 1st was the official start to the Atlantic Hurricane Season and right on cue, we are tracking our first potential development coming off the Yucatan Peninsula coast. The National Hurricane Center gives this disturbance an 80% chance of developing and heading towards the Florida Peninsula by late Friday and early Saturday. This system will not have any local impacts as the frontal boundary keeps the storm to our south and east.

Heading into the weekend, slight cool down with upper 80s, but the humidity sticks around with shower chances going by the wayside. Could see a few stray showers back in the forecast by Sunday, but overall rain chances behind this frontal boundary are quite slim.