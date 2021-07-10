Isolated storms for Sunday afternoon while summertime humidity returns

Dallas, Tx. (WRBL) – The global phenomenon The Chosen – the first multi-season show about Jesus and the #1 crowdfunded media project in history – is releasing its highly-anticipated Season 2 finale this Sunday, July 11 with a global livestream simulcast on Facebook, Youtube, and The Chosen app.

"This season, Jesus' growing fame has brought resistance from the Romans and religious leaders, and the disciples are struggling with how to deal with it. This sets the stage for Jesus to put together the most famous sermon in history," said Dallas Jenkins, series creator, co-writer and director. "Despite the growing danger, he's determined to deliver one of the most important sermons of his life."

"We are encouraged by the number of Season 1 supporters who also helped us produce Season 2," said Executive Producer Derral Eves.

The eighth installment will be available free through The Chosen app, which is also available for download at the Apple or Android app stores. Distributed by Angel Studios, Season One of The Chosen is currently streaming on a variety of platforms including Peacock, iTunes, Amazon, and VidAngel and is available in Walmart stores nationwide.

Each episode of The Chosen brings the times and places where Jesus lived, walked, and worked to life in a never-before-seen way. Through the eyes of those who followed him, Jesus' story comes alive with drama, humor, insight, and inspiration.