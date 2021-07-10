Isolated storms for Sunday afternoon while summertime humidity returns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — For the remainder of the weekend, not much changing forecast wise with high pressure building in across the area as we stay in this typical summer like pattern with afternoon pop-up thunderstorms. With high pressure building in from the east, it keeps a cold front from the northwest from moving into the region, but we will still see numerous afternoon pop-up thunderstorms for Sunday and into the beginning of the work week.
Temperatures will remain near 90ºF or into the low 90s throughout this week with warmer temperatures expected later this week as high pressure builds overhead. Afternoon pop-up thunderstorms will be likely each afternoon as we warm up throughout the morning helping to bubble up some showers and storms. Coverage will be isolated, so everyone will see a chance of rain, but maybe not every day.