Isolated storms likely over the weekend, eyes remain on the tropics

Unfortunately we continue to be stuck in an unsettled and tropical pattern. Stalled out boundary causing this will slowly wash out over the weekend; however, rainfall chances will still be there in the afternoon and evenings. Temperatures will be below average with readings expected to be in the mid to upper 80s, with a few 90s possible. As we start the upcoming week, not as much cloud cover, but with the tropics getting active our forecast becomes very tricky.

Tropical Storm Laura formed Friday morning in the Atlantic Ocean and will encounter several islands of the Greater Antilles which should help it from strengthening; however forecast models do put it into the Gulf of Mexico by next week. Tropical Depression 14 continues to churn off the coast of Belize and Honduras. Will likely become Marco tonight or either Saturday. This storm will also end up in the Gulf of Mexico. With that said, there is so much uncertainty with both of these storms and the forecast tracks will likely change.

With the potential for two tropical systems impacting the Gulf of Mexico, next week rain chances have been ramped up to accommodate. Depending upon the track we could see some outer rain bands from Laura as the storm nears landfall or after landfall.