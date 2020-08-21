Isolated storms likely over the weekend, eyes remain on the tropics

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Unfortunately we continue to be stuck in an unsettled and tropical pattern. Stalled out boundary causing this will slowly wash out over the weekend; however, rainfall chances will still be there in the afternoon and evenings. Temperatures will be below average with readings expected to be in the mid to upper 80s, with a few 90s possible. As we start the upcoming week, not as much cloud cover, but with the tropics getting active our forecast becomes very tricky.

Tropical Storm Laura formed Friday morning in the Atlantic Ocean and will encounter several islands of the Greater Antilles which should help it from strengthening; however forecast models do put it into the Gulf of Mexico by next week. Tropical Depression 14 continues to churn off the coast of Belize and Honduras. Will likely become Marco tonight or either Saturday. This storm will also end up in the Gulf of Mexico. With that said, there is so much uncertainty with both of these storms and the forecast tracks will likely change.

With the potential for two tropical systems impacting the Gulf of Mexico, next week rain chances have been ramped up to accommodate. Depending upon the track we could see some outer rain bands from Laura as the storm nears landfall or after landfall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Friday

86° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 86° 70°

Saturday

87° / 70°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 87° 70°

Sunday

87° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 72°

Monday

87° / 74°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 87° 74°

Tuesday

89° / 74°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 89° 74°

Wednesday

89° / 74°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 89° 74°

Thursday

89° / 74°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 89° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

72°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
84°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

85°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

82°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories