COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Finally a cool down with the temperatures after a morning round of showers and storms. A few breaks of sunshine have peaked through this afternoon and there is potential for some redevelopment of showers and storms in the evening.

Overnight, staying mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms lingering in the forecast.

Isolated showers and storms remain in the forecast for Sunday before the cool front finally clears the region and then rain chances will be slim to none as we start the upcoming week.

The week ahead starts off dry and seasonal, before becoming very hot again with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s. Triple digit heat index values will be likely again. Rain chances remain limited until about Thursday afternoon where we tap some gulf moisture.