COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Heading towards an active end of the week pattern while remaining very tropical with a lot of moisture to work with. For Wednesday, not much changing in terms of temperatures with afternoon highs expected again in the low 90s, which is pretty typical for mid July as we are in the middle of the dog days of summer.

Wednesday afternoon, isolated showers and storms will be likely yet again. A few could be on the stronger end with significant gusty winds up to 40 and 50 mph. But the greatest threat to see stronger to severe storms will come Thursday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) across the northern half of the News 3 viewing area.

Clouds and shower activity possibly lingering into Friday morning before temperatures warm into the mid 90s over the weekend. A few stray showers and storms will be likely as this summer-like weather pattern doesn’t evade us yet.