Columbus, Ga (WRBL)-A few isolated showers and storms will be possible after 3 PM, this will depend on how quickly the first round of storms will move out. It may be hard for the atmosphere to recover and become unstable after the morning storms.

Drying out on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back into the 80s, we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds on both days.

We will likely keep an unsettled pattern starting Thursday through Easter weekend with off and on chances of rain and storms.