Isolated storms to start the week, heat back by mid-week

7 Day Forecast

Remaining unsettled with more showers and thunderstorms as we start another work week, but we do see some relief by mid-week. Through the overnight we will continue to see very humid conditions with some patchy fog developing for Monday morning. High pressure builds in Tuesday through the latter portion of the week, which will let temperatures soar back into the mid 90s. Rain chances back off through this period before a cold front appears to approach the region.

Temperatures will be near to above average through the short-term with readings running 4-6 degrees above average my mid-week. For this time of year the average afternoon high is 90 degrees. For morning lows, temperatures will be running 2-4 degrees above average.

The tropics continue to be very active. The National Hurricane Center is currently watching 4 areas of possible development.

Sunday

83° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 74°

Monday

91° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 75°

Tuesday

92° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 92° 75°

Wednesday

95° / 75°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 95° 75°

Thursday

97° / 75°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 97° 75°

Friday

98° / 75°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 98° 75°

Saturday

94° / 74°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 94° 74°

