Isolated to scattered showers are expected as Tropical Storm Danny makes landfall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — At this current moment, Tropical Storm Danny is currently sitting off the Georgia and South Carolina coast. While the storm is forecasted to travel Northwest, with the main line of the storm effecting the eastern side of Georgia, we could see some convective moisture coming through and effecting the Columbus area. Along with the high temperatures, expect Isolated to Scattered showers and storms going through Monday afternoon into Tuesday evening.



By Wednesday, Tropical Storm Danny should be moved out of the Georgia area and continue to head Northwest. But we could still have some moisture left over from Danny and thus we could continue to see Isolated showers for both Wednesday and Thursday.



As for temperatures, we will see temperatures continuing to stay in the upper 80’s and potentially getting into the low 90’s by the middle of the week. Once a frontal system starts to go through on Friday, temperatures will start to drop and be back in the mid 80’s by this weekend.