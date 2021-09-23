It is so fall outside Teresa Whitaker had to break out her boots in this forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Fall is officially here with temperatures dipping back into the mid to low 50s overnight with clear skies.

Friday afternoon we will remain below average with readings warming into the upper 70s while a few areas see the low 80s.

Over the weekend, you will notice a few more clouds build in mostly of the high level variety as a weakening cool front comes in from the north.

This front will likely wash out before it arrives to the two-state region as temperatures climb into the mid 80s by Sunday afternoon.

Next week remains mostly similar with high pressure built in across the region and remains the dominate feature through mid-week.

Another front moves through the southeast Wednesday, but don’t expect any rainfall along it as we don’t see much influence with it. High pressure builds back in behind this front for the end of next week.

The tropics remain somewhat active, but behind last year’s progress. We did get a newly named storm Thursday morning with the name Sam.

Sam will likely become a hurricane quickly by Friday afternoon/evening and is projected to become a major hurricane over the weekend.

If the storm reaches this status it would be the fourth storm of the season to reach winds of 111 mph or greater.

General consensus curves Sam northward over time, but we still need to watch carefully if this track deviates.