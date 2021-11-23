It may be chilly but at least we have the sunshine

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Monday’s cold front brought chilly temperatures to the region with most of us starting off 20 degrees cooler than we did on Monday morning. Slow warm up today with plenty of sunshine, expect highs to only reach the upper 50s.

Thanksgiving travel will be smooth not only here locally, but also across a good portion of the county. High pressure should keep us calm on both Wednesday and Thursday although we will begin to see an increase of clouds by Thursday evening.

Our next front will move in early Friday morning with the chance for showers. This front will be very similar to the one at the beginning of the week in which it moves in and quickly moves out brining decreasing clouds for the afternoon.

If you’ve been holding off on putting up Christmas decorations until after thanksgiving you’re in luck! Plenty of sunshine and cool temperatures will give you the perfect opportunity to do so this weekend.