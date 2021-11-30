It Was The Coldest Morning Since March, And Now We Warm Up!

The 2021 Tropical Atlantic Hurricane Season is officially over. The weather certainly is not tropical but we are warming up each day. Despite the lower 70s by the afternoon, the humidity will remain low, despite a few weak disturbances zipping through and a few fair-weather high clouds.

An interesting note, this morning’s “official” low of 30°, was the coldest so far this season and before today, March 6th was the last sub-freezing reading, and that day too we dipped to 30°.

We will remain dry through the weekend but late Sunday and for the day on Monday a stronger cold front enters the region. The big “IF” it holds up we should see some measurable rainfall Monday. Readings will only cool down into the mid-60s and dip for the overnight in the lower 40s next week.