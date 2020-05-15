It’s getting HOT HOT HOT; Highs nearing 90 this weekend.

The heat continues to build today so expect high temperatures to reach the upper 80s to possibly 90 degrees for some. Mostly sunny with a light southeast wind around 5 mph.

If you are looking for something fun to do tonight the International Space Station will be visible around 10:24 PM EDT, just look to the WSW and it will be visible for about 6 minutes.

The Bermuda high continues to hold on strong this weekend and this will allow us to really warm up and stay dry. High temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday will reach the low 90s under sunny to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures this weekend will run about 5-10 degrees above average for most.

Good news: A cold front will slide through the area on Monday afternoon and evening, a few isolated showers will be possible with this front but significant rainfall amounts are not expected. Behind the front temperatures will cool to more seasonable readings with highs in the middle 80s.