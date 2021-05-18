It’s getting HOT, HOT, HOT!

Cue the 1988 hit or something like it, you’ll be singing this song after looking at the forecast!
Gradually warming up through the week with highs seasonable today through Thursday then reaching the upper 80s to low 90s by Friday and Saturday. The big warm up comes Sunday and Monday with high temperatures in the middle 90s, about 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of the year.
The set-up: A ridge of high pressure will take hold over the News 3 Viewing area over the next couple of days and this will give us low rain chances. This is not to say that we won’t see a pop-up shower or storm, but the amount of rain will not be measurable. The ridge becomes strong by the end of the weekend and this will allow temperatures to soar into the middle 90s.