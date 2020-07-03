July 4th holiday weekend heating up with few chances to cool off

7 Day Forecast

For today another warm and steamy afternoon with mid to low 90s likely across the area with a few isolated showers and storms. The greatest chance for an afternoon pop-up thunderstorm will be across our east Alabama counties and a few areas south of Columbus on the Georgia side will see some activity too.

For the holiday weekend, Saturday is looking more and more impressive with a very slim chance of rain throughout the day with temperatures back into the low 90s. Heat index values will be a problem with many areas in the upper 90s. Whether you are out on the lake or by the pool always remember to hydrate. Rain chances ramp up a bit for Sunday so likely dodging a few thunderstorms here or there, but changes don’t arrive until next week.

Next week, an area of low pressure develops along a stationary boundary that has been draped across the southeast for several days. This low pressure will help drive a ton of moisture into an already tropical airmass. Scattered showers and storms likely next week with temperatures taking a dip into the upper 80s.

