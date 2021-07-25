July heat builds in as rainfall chances back off

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Wrapping up the weekend with more warm and steamy conditions as weak high pressure continues to build in across the southeast helping to drive afternoon highs into the mid 90s.

For the start of the week, not much changing for your Monday afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the mid 90s. A few stray showers or storms will be possible, but the greater rainfall chances work their way into the forecast by Tuesday and Wednesday as a weak boundary slides in from the north. This boundary will help fire off a few more thunderstorms.

That boundary washes out heading into the end of the week as temperatures stay consistently in the mid to low 90s and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.