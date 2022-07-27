COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) –The typical late July heat will continue today with high temperatures pushing into the middle 90s, it will feel closer to the upper 90s to near 100 for most so be sure to use caution with any outdoor activities.



Cumulus clouds will build during the afternoon and while our rain chances are low, they are not completely zero today. Similar to Tuesday, we may manage to squeeze out a shower or sprinkle but most will stay dry.



A front will begin to move into the region by this weekend and while it won’t cool us down, it will slightly increase our rain chances for Saturday and Sunday. Instead of a very