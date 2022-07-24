No significant changes across the southeast as weak high pressure continues to be dominate. Frontal boundary to our north causing severe storms across the Midwest and back into the northeast.

Dry air locally will help limit storm strength over the next several days as high temperatures stick around the low 90s with some warming looking ahead into the extended.

Weak ridging this week will help temperatures climb into the mid 90s with only a few afternoon pop-up thunderstorms possible. With high pressure directly overhead Wednesday and Thursday, rainfall chances will be very slim, but again not zero.

By the end of the week, ridge breaks down slightly as a weak frontal boundary pushes in. This boundary will help increase rainfall chances slightly heading into the upcoming weekend before high pressure builds back in across the southeast.