COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Clear and calm conditions continue through the evening and overnight as temperatures dip into the upper 40s again.

Clouds will steadily increase ahead of an advancing cold front from the west. A few light stray showers will be possible late Thursday with most of the rain showers gone by daybreak Friday morning.

Friday afternoon and evening will be pleasant with readings in the 70s. Northwest flow aloft will keep conditions calm, but a few clouds will be possible in the afternoon over the weekend.

Next week, a strong ridge of high pressure builds across the eastern United States. Temperature wise expect mid to low 70s under sunny skies with overnight lows dipping into the low 50s.