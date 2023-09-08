COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Stalled front across the region and associated low pressure system will retrograde over the weekend helping to squeeze out a few afternoon showers and few rumbles of thunder.

Temperatures over the weekend will be pleasant to start with readings dipping into the 60s with seasonal afternoon highs in the low 90s.

Front washes out for the start of the week as the weather pattern becomes zonal or west to east as conditions remain calm. Humidity levels will remain humid to uncomfortable, but a late week front will help bring a few smattering of showers by Wednesday and Thursday. Dry air will follow the front making for a very pleasant upcoming weekend.

Tracking the tropics: Hurricane Lee reached category 5 hurricane status, but has weakened to a category 4. Lee will stay consistent as a category 4 over the weekend as we await the turn as it interacts with the front next week. The storm will bring rough surf to the Outer Banks up to New England.