Just another muggy Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The chance for showers/storms continues today after heavy rain and storms with gusty winds swept through the News 3 viewing area on Monday evening. The coverage in storms today will be less compared to Monday with showers being more isolated rather than scattered. Brief downpours and gusty winds will be possible late this afternoon and evening especially around the evening commute.

The chance for showers and storms will continue for the remainder of the week although coverage will vary from day to day. High temperatures will remain in the low upper 80s to low 90s and of course it will stay muggy.