COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A line of rain of storms will continue to weaken this morning, a few showers may remain for the morning commute but overall most will be dry.

An isolated storm will be possible late this morning into the afternoon as the physical cold front passes through. A marginal risk or level 1 out of 5 for areas east and southeast of Columbus for gusty winds up to 50 mph.

Behind the front, breezy, dry and sunny, which means Good Friday will be beautiful. Expect high temperatures to jump back into the low 80s.

Weather Aware Saturday: Watching a complex of storms that will move through Saturday morning into midday. This line of storms will move from north to south and could contain gusty winds. As of right now, extreme southwest portions of Barbour and Bullock counties are under a marginal risk for level 1 out of 5 for strong storms.

We’ll keep the chance for isolated showers and storms through Easter Sunday though this at the moment doesn’t look like a wash out. Showers and a rumble of thunder will remain in the forecast through early next week, finally drying out by Tuesday.