Keeping an eye on Dorian over the Labor Day Weekend

At this time, there is a 75 mph hurricane around the center of circulation, Dorian is a category 1 and is just northwest of Puerto Rico. The extended forecast places the Bahamas in the track and by Sunday morning intensifying as a Category 3 hurricane by the time it makes landfall on the eastern coast of Florida.

Late Monday and into Tuesday, two different models’ consensus varies on Dorian’s exact path.

The Euro vs GFS have two scenarios where the Euro has the hurricane staying as a possibly still major hurricane over the open waters of the Gulf off shore, lifting across Alabama and Georgia and the GFS overland and making a track across our region similar to Irma but possibly stronger.

It’s too soon to speculate because this is all changing.

For the weekend, Labor Day activities are looking good. It’ll be partly sunny, dry, and breezy at times. Late Monday we may see the first outer rain band, so stay tuned for a late shot of showers and wind gusts.

This weekend I’ll pull the trigger if we are fully weather or alert. We’ll know by Saturday for sure.

Until then, enjoy this dry, less humid, but hot lower 90s through Saturday.