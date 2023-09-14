Columbus, Ga (WRBL)-Areas of dense fog will impact the morning commute, be sure to allow extra time this morning, fog should improve by the mid-morning.

Wednesday’s cold front has stalled out and this means we will likely keep showers and a rumble of thunder in the forecast for Thursday. Clouds and showers will keep showers slightly blow average with most of the area in the middle 80s.

More clouds and showers in the forecast on Friday with highs in the low 80s, we’ll keep the off and on showers in the forecast through the weekend.

Middle to upper 80s and drying out by the beginning and middle of next week.