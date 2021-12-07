Keeping showers in the forecast today as temperatures struggle to warm up

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-The cold front that passed through on Monday has moved south of the area but it will now become stationary. This will allow clouds to linger and give us the chance for off and on showers around midday through the afternoon and evening. Expect high temperatures to be significantly cooler compared to the last few days with most of us only reaching the middle to upper 50s.

This system will stick around Wednesday morning with another shot of showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder but by midday it should move out taking the showers and clouds with it. We’ll see more sunshine for the second half of Wednesday and this will continue into Thursday as well.

Gradually warming up by the end of the week and into the first half of the weekend when the 70s return to the forecast. Another system will move in giving us the chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday through Sunday morning.