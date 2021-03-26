Keeping the chance for a shower and storm this afternoon and evening

We’ll continue to have the chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening especially to the south and east of Columbus. These storms may become strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. The cold front will eventually lift back north as a warm front later this evening and overnight, a few showers will be possible but severe weather not expected.

Our next chance for showers and storms will be Sunday afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. Storms along the front may contain strong winds and heavy rain, the best time to see storms will be during the afternoon and evening.

Cooler to start the next work week with highs in the upper 60s, this will be short lived as we bounce back to the middle to upper 70s by Tuesday.