 

Keeping the chance for a shower and storm this afternoon and evening

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’ll continue to have the chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening especially to the south and east of Columbus. These storms may become strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. The cold front will eventually lift back north as a warm front later this evening and overnight, a few showers will be possible but severe weather not expected.

Our next chance for showers and storms will be Sunday afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. Storms along the front may contain strong winds and heavy rain, the best time to see storms will be during the afternoon and evening.

Cooler to start the next work week with highs in the upper 60s, this will be short lived as we bounce back to the middle to upper 70s by Tuesday. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Friday

75° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 82% 75° 66°

Saturday

84° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 84° 64°

Sunday

80° / 49°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 61% 80° 49°

Monday

71° / 57°
PM Showers
PM Showers 40% 71° 57°

Tuesday

74° / 62°
Showers
Showers 41% 74° 62°

Wednesday

76° / 46°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 76° 46°

Thursday

64° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 64° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

71°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
71°

70°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
70°

70°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
70°

70°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
70°

70°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
70°

71°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
71°

72°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
72°

73°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
73°

74°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
74°

75°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
75°

74°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
74°

72°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
72°

71°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
71°

69°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
69°

69°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

68°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
68°

68°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
68°

67°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

68°

3 AM
Cloudy
23%
68°

68°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
68°

68°

5 AM
Foggy
24%
68°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories