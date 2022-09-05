Columbus, Ga (WRBL)-This morning hundreds laced up for The Annual Big Dog Labor Day Classic 10K. Our very own Bob Jeswald ran alongside to capture a live Facebook stream while running the race and capturing the dedicated runners supporting two good causes.

There was a lot of sweat equity that poured into two Non-Profit organizations: Teen Challenge of Columbus and Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is an organization of volunteers that build and deliver beds to children sleeping on the floor.

Teen Challenge has pioneered ridding individuals of life-controlling issues, behaviors, and harmful addictions.

For support of Teen Challenge of Columbus contact: http://columbusteenchallenge.org/ If you would like to help support Sleep in Heavenly Peace contact: michael.wood@shpbeds.org