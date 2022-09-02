COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Remaining humid and tropical for Friday Night Football across the area with a chance for a stray shower or storm near sunset as temperatures drop into the 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Heading into Labor Day Weekend, our focus will remain on a stationary boundary to our north that will keep us in a tropical pattern of isolated showers and storms.Tropical moisture from the Atlantic will help build up storms each afternoon and stay in our forecast throughout the coming week.

Temperatures will be close to average with readings in the upper 80s with overnight lows remaining in the low 70s.

Tracking the tropics, Tropical Storm Danielle has been upgraded to a hurricane by the National Hurricane Center. This makes our first named hurricane so far for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. This storm will have no impact on the United States as it moves into the North Atlantic.