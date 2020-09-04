Labor Day Weekend: Hot with a slight chance for showers

Not a bad Labor Day weekend forecast for the area, we’ll stay dry and hot to start but a few showers and cooler temperatures return by the end of the weekend and on Labor Day

Today:

A few areas of patchy fog during the morning then becoming sunny with a few fair weather cumulus cloud during the afternoon. Highs today will continue to stay above average with most of the area in the middle to a few upper 90s. A little bit of humidity means it will feel more like the triple digits this afternoon.

Tonight:

Perfect for stargazing and high school football as temperatures fall and skies remain clear

Saturday:

A cold front will slide through but you won’t notice much of a change. Sunny skies with a few clouds during the afternoon, still hot with highs in the middle 90s. There is a chance for a pop-up shower or storm in southern portions of the area but that chance looks low.

Sunday:

A little cooler with the chance for isolated showers and storms, not a wash out with highs in the low 90s.

Labor Day:

Isolated showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening but not a wash out. Look for high temperatures to be cooler and near average with most of the area in the low 90s.