Labor Day Weekend: Hot with a slight chance for showers

Not a bad Labor Day weekend forecast for the area, we’ll stay dry and hot to start but a few showers and cooler temperatures return by the end of the weekend and on Labor Day

Today:
A few areas of patchy fog during the morning then becoming sunny with a few fair weather cumulus cloud during the afternoon. Highs today will continue to stay above average with most of the area in the middle to a few upper 90s. A little bit of humidity means it will feel more like the triple digits this afternoon.

Tonight:
Perfect for stargazing and high school football as temperatures fall and skies remain clear

Saturday:
A cold front will slide through but you won’t notice much of a change. Sunny skies with a few clouds during the afternoon, still hot with highs in the middle 90s. There is a chance for a pop-up shower or storm in southern portions of the area but that chance looks low.

Sunday:
A little cooler with the chance for isolated showers and storms, not a wash out with highs in the low 90s.

Labor Day:
Isolated showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening but not a wash out. Look for high temperatures to be cooler and near average with most of the area in the low 90s.

Friday

97° / 75°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 97° 75°

Saturday

95° / 74°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 95° 74°

Sunday

90° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 90° 69°

Monday

91° / 68°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 91° 68°

Tuesday

91° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 91° 72°

Wednesday

89° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 89° 73°

Thursday

88° / 71°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 88° 71°

71°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

71°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
71°

75°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

93°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

94°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

95°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

95°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

94°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

92°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

89°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
89°

87°

9 PM
Clear
0%
87°

84°

10 PM
Clear
0%
84°

83°

11 PM
Clear
0%
83°

81°

12 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

1 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

2 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

6 AM
Clear
10%
76°

