LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Taste of fall with drier, less humid air

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Heading into Labor Day Weekend we are going to see some very pleasant and calm weather conditions as readings dip into the mid 60s by Saturday morning. Even by the afternoon with temperatures near 90 degrees the humidity levels won’t be nearly as high as we’ve seen over the past several weeks, so the drier, less humid air will be welcoming.

Come Monday rain chances increase slightly as we see a frontal boundary nosing its way into the southeast. This will help a few stray showers or storms to form with the help of some daytime heating with temperatures climbing into the low 90s. This boundary does move through, but a chance of rain does linger heading into midweek. We also need to watch out for some Gulf of Mexico mischief which could help rain chances around Wednesday, but there is good news. Another frontal boundary arrives late Wednesday and Thursday pushing that system out and clearing us later next week.

While we need to watch and see watch happens with the disturbance in the gulf. Hurricane Larry is poised to make a run at becoming a major hurricane over the weekend. Larry will not pose any threat to the United States but Bermuda will likely see some higher surf as the system moves northward in the Atlantic.