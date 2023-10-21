COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Starting to see the high level clouds stream in from the west for this afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy tonight with milder temperature readings in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday starts off cool with readings in the low 50s under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs are slightly cooler with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s, which is on par for seasonal averages.

Forecast remains largely unchanged for the week ahead under high pressure. Clouds continue to thin out with mostly sunny skies and temperatures staying close to average for both morning lows and afternoon highs.

Trending dry in the forecast and if you’re looking for rain, you will likely have to wait for at least a little over a week for some measurable rainfall.