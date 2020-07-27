Last day of the middle 90s, cooler temperatures are on the way

Today will be the last day that we’ll see our highs soaring into the middle 90s, we’ve got cooler temperatures and an increase in rainfall.

This afternoon traditional pop-up showers and thunderstorms under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, temperatures still reaching the middle 90s with a heat index over 100 for some. Tonight showers will end and our clouds will linger as temperatures stay steady in the middle 70s.

A little bit of sun to start off Tuesday but this will be short lived. Clouds will move back in and become thick and an increase in tropical moisture will increase our rain chances as well so be prepared for scattered showers and a few storms. Our temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 80s and low 90s. While its not a major cool down, it is nice to be out of the middle to upper 90s. This pattern will continue through Thursday and by Friday our temperatures will be near average and we’ll be back to our normal pattern.

Tropics:

The tropics remain active for this time of the year, the remnants of Hanna will continue to bring flooding rains to portions of Mexico and southern Texas.

Our focus will now shift to the Atlantic once again as a tropical wave has a very high chance of development over the next couple of days. This storm would become Isaias, the track and what impacts this storm would have are still unknown.

Over in the Eastern Pacific, Hurricane Douglas continues to make a very close call to the Hawaiian islands, heavy rain and strong winds will continue today and through the next couple of days.