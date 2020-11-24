 

Last seasonable day before an unsettled pattern arrives

7 Day Forecast

One more quiet and seasonable day ahead of an unsettled pattern that will move in tomorrow with showers and storms.

This cold front that sweeps through the region will stall out across the region helping to keep to a chance for light showers in the forecast for Thanksgiving morning. A few showers move back into the forecast for Friday as temperatures stay steady in the mid to low 70s.

A stronger cold front moves in this weekend keeping us overcast and rainy. Sunday we will see more widespread rainfall which will help our rainfall deficit for the month of November. Colder air will move in behind this frontal boundary as it clears us Monday.

Tuesday

70° / 54°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 70° 54°

Wednesday

76° / 64°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 76° 64°

Thursday

74° / 58°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 74° 58°

Friday

74° / 59°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 74° 59°

Saturday

68° / 53°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 68° 53°

Sunday

65° / 51°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 65° 51°

Monday

56° / 33°
Morning showers
Morning showers 50% 56° 33°

Hourly Forecast

50°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

54°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

58°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

66°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

67°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

63°

6 PM
Clear
0%
63°

60°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
60°

58°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
58°

57°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
57°

56°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

56°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
56°

56°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
56°

57°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

