Last seasonable day before an unsettled pattern arrives

We'll start out the week with slightly cooler temperatures for Monday and Tuesday, but clouds return late Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front that will provide us with some showers and maybe a rumble of thunder late Wednesday into early Thursday. We will be keeping an eye on things, because even though the instability isn't very high, there is a dip in the jet stream, and that might help a few storms that are able to tap into it, rotate. The good news is, most of that activity would most likely occur to our north and west. For Thanksgiving Day, that front will be draped pretty close to the Chattahoochee Valley, so we will have to keep an isolated chance of a shower or two in the forecast for Thursday. On Friday, we'll see another isolated chance of showers, mainly late, due to the next front that will be making it's way into the area over the weekend. Saturday morning we could see an isolated shower, but by the afternoon, the rain moves in and stays with us into Sunday, and it could be heavy at times. So, looks like a wet Iron Bowl this year. There could also be a few storms with the weekend system, but at the moment, we don't expect anything Severe. However, as always, we will be keeping an eye on both systems for the week just in case anything changes.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a GREAT week!