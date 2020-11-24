Last seasonable day before an unsettled pattern arrives

One more quiet and seasonable day ahead of an unsettled pattern that will move in tomorrow with showers and storms.
This cold front that sweeps through the region will stall out across the region helping to keep to a chance for light showers in the forecast for Thanksgiving morning. A few showers move back into the forecast for Friday as temperatures stay steady in the mid to low 70s.
A stronger cold front moves in this weekend keeping us overcast and rainy. Sunday we will see more widespread rainfall which will help our rainfall deficit for the month of November. Colder air will move in behind this frontal boundary as it clears us Monday.