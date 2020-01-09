Late morning showers across Central Alabama, strong, isolated storms could follow Saturday afternoon

We need to watch for late morning showers across Central Alabama for any strong isolated storms that might develop.

The threat level is the same. We will have coverage in the morning being a constant source for information as part of the plan.

This is all about facts and perspective as part of the plan.

Now I’m looking at late morning for our East Alabama counties and continuing all afternoon through early evening Saturday.

The key is to see any discreet or independent cells popping up quickly and collapsing ahead of the squall line.

There may be two components to this storm system so the coverage will be broad for everyone in the News 3 coverage area.

Damaging wind events, torrential rainfall, and isolated tornadoes.

Keep this in perspective despite what else folks may be seeing elsewhere.

This is the strongest system so far this season and the coverage and set-up is ramped up so we are Weather Alert as part of the plan.