COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Once again this morning we’ve got areas of patchy fog! Not as dense as the last few mornings but it may be enough to slow you down, this will improve by the mid-morning.



Typical summer pattern continues today with the chance for showers/storms during the late afternoon and evening, any storm may contain heavy rain and gusty winds even though severe weather is not expected.



Tracking a late week front that will bring in some changes to the News 3 viewing area. Scattered showers/storms will be present Thursday afternoon and evening ahead of the front as highs reach into the low 90s but the actual front will move in by late Friday morning into the early afternoon.



Drier and slightly cooler air moves in by Friday night, expect less humidity and slightly cooler temperatures by the weekend.