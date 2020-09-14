Latest local impacts from Hurricane Sally

HURRICANE SALLY: Sally reached Hurricane status late Monday morning as hurricane hunters found sustained winds of 74 mph or higher. Sally continues to show signs of strengthening as it starts to slow down before it makes landfall along the northern gulf coast. A landfall will be likely along the AL/MS/LA coast late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

As for us, we will see numerous outer rainbands start late tomorrow afternoon and pick up as we go throughout the overnight into Wednesday. These tropical downpours within these rainbands will pose a flash flooding threat across the entire region. Higher rainfall totals will be likely across our Alabama counties where a Flash Flood Watch is already posted.

Along with the flash flooding threat, there will be a low end tornado risk as we go throughout Wednesday for brief spin-up tornadoes. Tornadoes are common with landfalling hurricanes or tropical storms and are hard to pin point with the low top thunderstorms.

FRIDAY AND BEYOND: Sally moves out Thursday or Friday as another frontal boundary gives it some forward momentum and kicks it off towards the east. With the frontal boundary moving through by this weekend we should get a couple of rain free days to dry out from all the rain that we will receive from Sally. Temperatures are projected to be below average once this frontal boundary moves through.