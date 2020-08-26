Laura rapidly intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico while we get a break from the rain.

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hurricane Laura continues to rapidly intensify this morning in the Gulf of Mexico with winds now over 100 mph, Laura is expected to become a major hurricane sometime today and make landfall as a major hurricane early Thursday morning. Hurricane Warnings extend from SE Texas through SW Louisiana, life threatening storm surge is also expected with Laura and could extend up to 30 mile inland. Once inland Laura will weaken and eventually track to the east.

Closer to home we’ll get a break in the rain today but clouds will still linger for the most part although a few breaks in the clouds are not out of the question. Tropical moisture will continue to stick around and this means that not only will it be hot but it will also be very humid this morning and into the afternoon. Highs today will reach the middle 90s but expect it to feel like the triple digits. A stray shower will be possible this evening but most look to stay dry.

A little of the same for Thursday with highs in the middle 90s and lots of tropical moisture, a stray shower or storm will be possible during the late afternoon and evening. 

Rain chances will ramp up by the weekend and this will be an indirect impact from the remnants of Laura. Clouds and rain chances will cool temperatures off to the upper 80s to low 90s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

94° / 76°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 94° 76°

Thursday

94° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 94° 75°

Friday

90° / 76°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 90° 76°

Saturday

88° / 75°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 88° 75°

Sunday

89° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 89° 73°

Monday

89° / 73°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 89° 73°

Tuesday

88° / 73°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 88° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

89°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
89°

87°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
87°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories