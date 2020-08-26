Laura rapidly intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico while we get a break from the rain.

Hurricane Laura continues to rapidly intensify this morning in the Gulf of Mexico with winds now over 100 mph, Laura is expected to become a major hurricane sometime today and make landfall as a major hurricane early Thursday morning. Hurricane Warnings extend from SE Texas through SW Louisiana, life threatening storm surge is also expected with Laura and could extend up to 30 mile inland. Once inland Laura will weaken and eventually track to the east.

Closer to home we’ll get a break in the rain today but clouds will still linger for the most part although a few breaks in the clouds are not out of the question. Tropical moisture will continue to stick around and this means that not only will it be hot but it will also be very humid this morning and into the afternoon. Highs today will reach the middle 90s but expect it to feel like the triple digits. A stray shower will be possible this evening but most look to stay dry.

A little of the same for Thursday with highs in the middle 90s and lots of tropical moisture, a stray shower or storm will be possible during the late afternoon and evening.

Rain chances will ramp up by the weekend and this will be an indirect impact from the remnants of Laura. Clouds and rain chances will cool temperatures off to the upper 80s to low 90s.