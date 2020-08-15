Less humid air arrives for Sunday

A frontal boundary moving through the region today which will help dry things out for the second half of the weekend. You’ll notice less humidity across the area, but as we start the week rain chances are back with a secondary frontal boundary on the way.

Secondary front will start to stall out across the area Tuesday and Wednesday ramping rainfall chances to scattered across the region. This stalled front will persist through the end of next week. There is a potential for an area of low pressure to develop along the stalled front before the front washes away.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Josephine continues to move through the Atlantic Ocean and given the upcoming weather pattern with several frontal boundaries moving off the coast and the storm crossing out of the westerlies into the trade winds the system will stay out to sea. Tropical Storm Kyle formed off the east coast Friday afternoon and will continue to move out into the North Atlantic.