COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —A slow-moving front will slide through the News 3 viewing area today bringing more showers and storms. A few storms may become more robust with heavy rain and gusty winds, but severe weather is not expected. Clouds and showers will keep temperatures below average today so expect highs in the middle to upper 80s.



A few showers may linger early Saturday morning but clouds will begin to decrease shortly before 10 AM and we’ll see some sun by the afternoon. The biggest change we’ll notice will be the drier air that moves into the region on Saturday through early next week. It will feel less humid with temperatures at or slightly below average through next week.



Our next front will move in by Tuesday of next week bringing more showers and storms, behind this front temperatures will cool back into the upper 80s.