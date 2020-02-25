Less rainy days ahead in the forecast

One more day of overcast to mostly cloudy skies as a secondary cold front will finally clear us out, but will also help us cool down. Behind this front for Thursday noticeable cooler and breezy with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 50s.

A weak frontal boundary will move into the region Friday/Saturday increasing cloud cover with rain chances staying away for now. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy till the front clears out for Sunday. As for temperatures, mornings will be cool with pleasant afternoons.

For next week, temperatures are on a warming trend along with increasing moisture and humidity. Showers and storms return late Tuesday into Wednesday with this possibly being a severe weather set-up. Stay tuned for early next week.