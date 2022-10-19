COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- After a cold and frosty start, temperatures will rebound into the low 60s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Still breezy today with our winds out of the NNW around 15 mph but should subside by this evening.

Clear skies and less wind tonight, we will have a pretty good chance of dropping back into the low to middle 30s. Freeze warnings in place for eastern Alabama while a freeze and frost watch are in effect for our Georgia counties. Basically, keep your plants inside tonight and prepare for another cold start for Thursday.

A warming trend will begin by the end of the week as we jump back into the 70s, by early next week the 80s return. Through all of this, we will stay dry as high pressure continues to settle in.