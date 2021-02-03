Less wind and a lot of sun but temperatures remain below average

Finally the gusty winds have subsided, we’ll still be a little bit breezy but nothing compared to the beginning of the week. Sunny skies today with high temperatures still below average, most of the area will reach the middle 50s with a few areas closer to 60.

More cloud cover overnight into Thursday as a cold front approaches the area. Thursday will remain dry and mild but showers will move in Friday morning and last through the afternoon and early evening.

Dry for a majority of Saturday then another cold front will slide through late Saturday into early Sunday morning bringing the chance of a few showers. By Sunday afternoon and evening showers should end and cold air begins to settle in. Expect a chilly and breezy start to the work week with highs only in the 40s.