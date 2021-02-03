 

Less wind and a lot of sun but temperatures remain below average

7 Day Forecast

Finally the gusty winds have subsided, we’ll still be a little bit breezy but nothing compared to the beginning of the week. Sunny skies today with high temperatures still below average, most of the area will reach the middle 50s with a few areas closer to 60. 

More cloud cover overnight into Thursday as a cold front approaches the area. Thursday will remain dry and mild but showers will move in Friday morning and last through the afternoon and early evening. 

Dry for a majority of Saturday then another cold front will slide through late Saturday into early Sunday morning bringing the chance of a few showers. By Sunday afternoon and evening showers should end and cold air begins to settle in. Expect a chilly and breezy start to the work week with highs only in the 40s.

Wednesday

55° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 55° 28°

Thursday

61° / 54°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 6% 61° 54°

Friday

57° / 33°
AM Rain
AM Rain 76% 57° 33°

Saturday

57° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 57° 40°

Sunday

59° / 38°
AM Showers
AM Showers 37% 59° 38°

Monday

65° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 65° 44°

Tuesday

65° / 44°
AM Showers
AM Showers 32% 65° 44°

