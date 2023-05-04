COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Finally, a break in the wind for Thursday due to a shift in the pattern, expect winds out of the west around 5 mph and high temperatures in the low 80s. We’ll keep the sunshine in the forecast although we could see a few passing clouds from time to time.

Tracking changes in the forecast starting Friday and into next week. Increasing clouds overnight into Friday morning, then a chance for a few isolated showers by Friday afternoon and evening. Despite the clouds, temperatures will remain mild with highs in the 80s.

Staying unsettled with multiple chances for showers and a thunderstorm through next week, not a washout but one day may have a better chance of seeing a shower or two compared to others. Big time warm up next week with highs reaching 90 by Wednesday.