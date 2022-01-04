Less wind, more sun and a little warmer as high pressure settles in

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Less wind and more sun on tap today as high pressure settles in. After a frosty start to our Tuesday, temperatures will gradually warm up reaching the middle to upper 50s this afternoon, this isn’t too far off from our average high for this time of the year.

A little more cloud cover and a little warmer on Wednesday as our next storm system begin to pull out of the Central Plains. A cold front will sweep through late Wednesday into Thursday with the best chance for a few showers late Thursday afternoon into the evening.

Cooler and sunny behind the front for both Friday and Saturday, our next chance for rain will be on Sunday into early Monday.