Less wind, more sun but still cold.

WOW, it is cold. Temperatures this morning are starting off in the 20s but with the light wind it feels more like the low 20s to the teens across the area. The good news for today is that we’ll have a lot less wind, I do expect our wind chills to improve by the afternoon. Lots of sun today with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, we’ll see a little bit more cloud cover tonight, temperatures will still drop near freezing for most.

Our Thursday will start off cloudy and dry, clouds will keep our temperatures from warming up so most of us will only reach the low to middle 50s. Rain will move in Thursday evening into Friday morning, by Friday afternoon we’ll see mostly to partly cloudy skies.

Another great weekend in store and yes, we do warm up. Sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday with highs back into the 60s.