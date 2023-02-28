Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- A passing cold front will bring less wind, more sun but not necessarily cooler temperatures as we’ll still sit in the low 80s today. Enjoy today as much as you can because clouds, showers and gusty winds will move back in by Wednesday. A few showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder on Wednesday but stronger storms will stay to our northwest.

Tracking a chance for a few rumbles of thunder Thursday with a chance for stronger storms on Friday. Beginning Friday, we are Weather Aware as a strong low-pressure system moves through the southeast. This system has the potential to bring severe weather Friday afternoon. The timing of this system is still being fine-tuned, so stay up to date with the First Alert Weather Team.