Light rain moves in tonight, clears by Monday morning

We are tracking our next system that will bring some light showers to the area later this evening and into part of the overnight. We won’t see a lot of rainfall with this system as it quickly clears out by the time most wake up Monday morning. Throughout the day on Monday we will gradually clear clouds out and should be sunny by Monday evening with breezy conditions with winds gusting up to 20 mph. Temperatures dip back into the mid 50s through Tuesday.

Mid to late week we remain quiet as high pressure builds in across the region with temperatures warming into the 60s. Friday you’ll notice more cloud cover as high pressure weakens with temperatures pushing 70 degrees in places ahead of another cold front that will arrive for the upcoming weekend. Cold front Saturday will bring showers and a few storms to the area as a storm system moves across the midwest.